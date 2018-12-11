White Supremacist Who Killed Heather Hayer In Charlottesville Sentenced To Life + 419 Years

Justice has been served, this time. The white supremacist who killed Heather Hayer at the Unite The Right rally in Charlottesville in 2017 has been sentenced to life in prison.

Reports Buzzfeed News:

James Alex Fields Jr. was found guilty of first-degree murder on Friday for ramming his car into a crowd of people at the rally in 2017, killing Heyer and injuring scores of other counterprotesters at the white nationalist rally. He was also found guilty of five counts of aggravated malicious wounding, three counts of malicious wounding, and one count of failing to stop at the scene of an accident involving a death.

The judge accepted the jury’s recommendation of a life sentence for the first degree murder of Heyer and an additional 419 years and a $480,000 fine. Victims wept in court as the sentence was read. A formal sentencing hearing is scheduled for March 29.

We have to ask, would justice have been so swift if the victim had been Black?

Nevertheless, Fields is going on trial for hate crimes next year. In said case is facing the death penalty. Rest in power Heather Hayer.

—

Photo: Charlottesville PD