Kenan Thompson Leaves The Door Open For A ‘Good Burger’ Sequel

Is 90’s surprise hit Good Burger about to get a long-awaited sequel? Not necessarily but apparently the possibility remains alive and well.

During an interview on Watch What Happens Live, SNL star Kenan Thompson was asked if there was a chance that a sequel to the Nickelodeon film and though the company itself hasn’t insinuated such a notion was even on the table, Thompson revealed it has been talked about and remains open to the project.

“We’ve been talking about it for a long time and we’ve had meetings about it. It’s in the higher power’s hands because we both said that we’re down to do it.”

It’s been two decades and change since Kenan Thompson and Kel Mitchell burst onto the scene in Nickelodeon’s hit Good Burger and though Kenan was able to ascend to household name status thanks to Saturday Night Live, Mitchell for his part seems like he could use that check. Just sayin.’

The last time we saw the two even share the same set was on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon back in 2015. Needless to say the crowd went wild.

Check out that skit below and let us know if you’d be interested in seeing a sequel to the cult classic comedy Good Burger.