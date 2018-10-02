Kenan Thompson, Snoop, Captain America & Everyone Else Dragging Sunken Soldier Kanye West

Kanye West is living his best troll life. After tripling down on his love of MAGA on Saturday Night Live, it has been a who’s who of celebs calling out Yeezy for his Sunken Place antics.

Ye didn’t stop with his post-SNL show rant, he added fuel to the fire with a lousily worded 13th Amendment tweet that drew more slander.

So we figured it was only right we compile a list of all the people getting at Yeezy. Hey, everyone is entitled to their opinion. But we also have the right to call a spade a spade, especially when West is essentially bigging up a racist doofus.

Yeah, shots.