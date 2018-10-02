Kenan Thompson, Snoop, Captain America & Everyone Else Dragging Sunken Soldier Kanye West

Kanye West is living his best troll life. After tripling down on his love of MAGA on Saturday Night Live, it has been a who’s who of celebs calling out Yeezy for his Sunken Place antics.
Ye didn’t stop with his post-SNL show rant, he added fuel to the fire with a lousily worded 13th Amendment tweet that drew more slander.
So we figured it was only right we compile a list of all the people getting at Yeezy. Hey, everyone is entitled to their opinion. But we also have the right to call a spade a spade, especially when West is essentially bigging up a racist doofus.
Yeah, shots.
1. Kenan Thompson
Kenan basically said he held the SNL cast hostage. Bruh…
2. Swizz Beatz
Swizz took issue to Ye saying he is being bullied and rocking the MAGA hat. He even made a quick tune about the latter that knocks.
3. Chris Evans aka Captain America
Actor Chris Evans is woke. It’s okay if you had to look up some of those worse, you’ll be better for it.
4. Snoop Dogg
Snoop Dogg, and DJ Pooh, were ready for the smoke.
5. Lana Del ReySource:Instagram
Lana Del Rey went from singing at his wedding to saying he is a loss for the culture. Well damn.
6. Azealia Banks
We’re including this for archival purposes only.
7. T.I.
Tip pretty much agrees with Swizz. So there’s that.
8. Meek Mill
Although he deleted the tweet, Meek Mill said “MAGA is disrespect.”
9. Cheeto
If you’re a Black person and Donald Trump is bigging you up. You need to rethink your life decisions.