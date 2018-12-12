Colonizer Creepin’ Back: Miley Cyrus Is Working With Mike WiLL Made-It Again [Video]

We only assume that Miley Cyrus is no longer disgusted by Rap. The Pop colonizer has revealed she is going back to the producer who crafted her biggest sound.

During a recent visit to New York City radio station 95.5 WPLJ she discussed her music direction after releasing her newest single “Nothing Breaks Like A Heart” with Mark Ronson.

“I think this is a nice introduction to the sound that we’ve got going on with the next record,” she explained. “Mine is a little heavier than [“Nothing Breaks Like A Heart”]. A song that he and I have done together is more rock driven, kind of modern Debbie Harry kind of like Joan Jett.”

Miley went on to confirm she is linking back with producer Mike WiLL Made-It. “Then we’ve got songs with Mike WiLL that lean more Hip-Hop and songs with Andrew Wyatt that lean more pop/alternative. I just have kind of everything”.

This came out of left field as the pop singer distanced herself from Rap entirely via a now infamous interview with Billboard in 2017. “That’s what pushed me out of the Hip-Hop scene a little. It was too much ‘Lamborghini, got my Rolex, got a girl on my c***’—I am so not that.”

Naturally she received a great deal of backlash as she clearly appropriated the genre for her profit during her promotional run for Bangerz where she became synonymous with twerking albeit her deflated cakes. No shaming.

You can watch the clip below.

Photo: Christopher Polk/WireImage