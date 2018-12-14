Derrick Rose’s Rape Accuser Has Appeal Case Shut Down

The resurgence of Derrick Rose on the basketball court has been one of the NBA’s feel-good stories of the current season but was marred by the accusations of rape that hung over the player’s head. However, the case is finally done for good after an appeal made by the accuser was effectively shut down thus ending the matter.

The Blast reports:

According to court documents obtained by The Blast, the appeals court ruled that the lower court verdict, which dismissed the case against the NBA star, will be affirmed.

Lawyers for Rose and his accuser battled it out before the court last month and the judges took a couple weeks to reach their decision.

The order states the lower court did not rule in error when allowing photos, texts, and testimony to be presented in court, despite Jane Doe’s argument none of it should have been shown.

They denied Rose’s attempt to sanction his accuser stating, “Although this Court affirms the district court’s evidentiary decisions and the judgment of the district court, it does not find that Doe’s attorneys brought a frivolous appeal.”

The matter stems from a 2013 case in where Jane Doe accused Rose and two of his friends of alleged gang rape. In 2016, a jury found that Rose and the men were not liable with all jurors voting unanimously in Rose’s favor.

Photo: Getty