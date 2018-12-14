Trick Daddy Offers Ebro The Fade Over Kodak Black Interview

Media personality Ebro Darden caught flak after inviting Kodak Black on his Hot 97 radio program and seemingly cornering him into the uncomfortable subject of the rapper’s sexual assault case. Trick Daddy, who also hails from Florida like Kodak, offered Ebro the taper and the fade but the host claims he was just trying to be real about the situation.

Sitting with Nadeska Alexis, Ebro explained on Beats1 that he wasn’t at all trying to paint Kodak as an evil person but does believe the issue of sexual assault deserves a discussion.

“I was trying to show him that we take it seriously,” Ebro said. “You’re a young guy, but I also have to acknowledge the people watching this, and we can’t just gloss this over and act like it didn’t happen.”

He added, “I acknowledged he had a tumultuous past,” he said. “I didn’t even want a response from him, I actually put it forward so that the people watching that know what he’s going through and either have been through sexual assault themselves, know some people who have and just know that it’s a serious conversation.”

Trick Daddy didn’t take kindly to the interview, which prompted Kodak to storm out from the chat which he later claimed was a bid to protect his career and image.

“Ebro, you tried a young n*gga. Kodak my lil n*gga, n*gga. If nobody ain’t gon step up, I’m a step up, n*gga. You tryna be a fake ass Charlamagne. There’s only one Charlamagne Tha God, p*ssy. Keep Kodak name out your mouth. I want smoke, n*gga,” Trick Daddy said.

Check out the video footage of Ebro and Trick Daddy below.

—

Photo: Getty