Vladimir Putin Is Trying To Control Rap Music’s Popularity in Russia

While Vladimir Putin obviously has Donald Trump in the palm of his hand, he seems to have trouble containing the rising popularity of rap music in Russia and is trying to control its content.

Time is reporting that the Russian President turned shadow President of The United States is “alarmed” by the ascending popularity of rap music amongst the Russian youth. But instead of banning it, Putin is aiming to supervise its growth.

Putin says “if it is impossible to stop, then we must lead it and direct it.”

But Putin said at a St. Petersburg meeting with cultural advisers Saturday that attempts to ban artists from performing will have an adverse effect and bolster their popularity.

Putin noted that “rap is based on three pillars: sex, drugs and protest.” But he is particularly concerned with drug themes prevalent in rap, saying “this is a path to the degradation of the nation.”

This shouldn’t surprise anyone as Vladimir Putin is notorious for quashing any kind of protest that would lead to a rebellion of his autocratic governing. Just last month Russian rapper Husky was arrested after he staged an impromptu performance in the southern Russian city of Krasnodar. After the show got shut down he was put in cuffs and locked up.

The 25-year-old rapper, known for his lyrics about poverty, corruption and police brutality, was preparing to take to the stage on Nov. 21 when local prosecutors warned the venue that his act had elements of what they termed “extremism.”

Yup, sounds like Hip-Hop to us. But Husky isn’t the only rapper who’s felt the heat from authorities.

On Nov. 30, rapper Gone.Fludd announced two concert cancellations, citing pressure from “every police agency you can imagine,” while the popular hip hop artist Allj cancelled his show in the Arctic city of Yakutsk after receiving threats of violence.

At least in Russia authorities lock you up for speaking the truth. In El Salvador Hip-Hop culture can get you killed by police.

