Soulja Boy Announces He’s Starting Own Esports Team, Reveals Ninja As His Mentor

Soulja Boy accomplished a life-long dream of launching his own gaming consoles, now he’s looking to start his own Esports team, and he’s gotten advice from one of the most prominent streamers in the world, Tyler ‘Ninja’ Blevins.

Speaking with TMZ exclusively, Soulja Boy gushed about his love for video games and being able to launch his SouljaGame Console that reportedly plays over 800 Nintendo and PlayStation games. In the video where we point out, he had Nintendo Switch in his hand, Soulja revealed that he was starting his own Esports team at the top of 2019 that will rival 100 Thieves and Team Liquid and under the tutelage of Ninja.

Per TMZ:

Soulja says he’s looking to make an even bigger dent in the video game world — launching his own organization to rival giants like Team Liquid and 100 Thieves.

“We’re gonna be finding talent, hiring talent,” Soulja says … noting plans to create squads for Fortnite, Call of Duty, Counterstrike and more.

As for Ninja, Soulja says gaming’s biggest star is one of his good friends and has taught a lot about the business.

But, he also knows hiring Ninja to play for him would cost a FORTUNE.

Sounds good, we wished he would have connected with Dominique “SonicFox” McLean who took home the Best Esports Player award from this year’s Game Awards show.

Dominique “SonicFox” McLean Wins Best eSports Player at #TheGameAwards pic.twitter.com/VN2QpM7qBG — The Game Awards (@thegameawards) December 7, 2018

But we hope Soulja comprises his team of Black and other people of color who game. There are plenty out there to choose from, we will be keeping our eyes on this situation as it unfolds.

Photo: Greg Doherty / Getty