Cardi B’s ‘Carpool Karaoke’ Might Be The Best Installment Yet [Video]

Last week James Corden gave viewers a sneak peak of his upcoming “Carpool Karaoke” with Cardi B and last night we got the full segment and it did not disappoint.

Aside from rapping along to some of her biggest hits, the segment featured Cardi getting a driving lesson from the late show host in which she would’ve certainly put a few bodies on the Range had it been done in a street filled with civilians before they crashed a senior center where she got everyone’s grandparents turning up to “I Like It.” It was some pretty funny stuff going on throughout the clip.

Check out Cardi B personality continue to take her to new heights below and let us know your favorite Cardi moment in James Corden’s latest “Carpool Karaoke.”