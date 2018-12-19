You Care: Cardi B Definitely Misses Offset’s Penis

Cardi B misses Offset’s penis. We know this because the Bronx rapper said so on Instagram, naturally.
“I miss it. I liked it,” said Cardi between long sips of her coffee on Instagram Live. “I want it. In my throat. Inside of me. Demolishing me. Destroying me. Oh sh*t. I need more coffee.”
That’s all we got, but you can see for yourself below.
Definitely not the type of info that will stop a stalkerish ex from showing up at your place of work. Just saying.
