You Care: Cardi B Definitely Misses Offset’s Penis

You can't say Bardi doesn't keep it funky.

Fashion Nova x Cardi B Collaboration Launch Event

Source: FayesVision/WENN.com / WENN

Cardi B misses Offset’s penis. We know this because the Bronx rapper said so on Instagram, naturally. 

“I miss it. I liked it,” said Cardi between long sips of her coffee on Instagram Live. “I want it. In my throat. Inside of me. Demolishing me. Destroying me. Oh sh*t. I need more coffee.”

That’s all we got, but you can see for yourself below.

Definitely not the type of info that will stop a stalkerish ex from showing up at your place of work. Just saying.

Photo: WENN

Cardi B

