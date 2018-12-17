Y’all Winning: Offset Addresses Ambushing Cardi B During Her Show

Offset drew the ire of the Internets when he straight up ambushed Cardi B at her Rolling Out festival show to beg for her forgiveness. After intense backlash, the Migos rappers took to Twitter to explain his struggle.

As you may have seen, Offset rolled up on stage with flowers that spelled out “Take Me Back Cardi.”

It was hella awkward, and it seems like it damn sure didn’t work. It also led many to accuse Offset of being manipulative and selfish. Addressing said criticism, yesterday afternoon (Dec. 16), Offset tweeted, “All of my wrongs have been made public, i figure It’s only right that my apologies are made public too. A n*gga was just trying …..thank god I ain’t got no balloons sheeesh.”

Worth noting, this tweet pretty much confirms that all those times he got busted cheating. Just saying.

All of my wrongs have been made public, i figure It’s only right that my apologies are made public too. A nigga was just trying …..thank god I ain’t got no balloons sheeesh — OFFSET (@OffsetYRN) December 16, 2018

—

Photo: Getty