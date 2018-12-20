Remy Ma Returned To Hospital Due To Excessive Bleeding

Remy Ma gave birth to a baby girl this past weekend, but not with complications. The Bronx rapper returned to the hospital due to excessive bleeding that ultimately required surgery.

Reports TMZ:

Sources tell us Remy was suffering from excessive bleeding Tuesday night and went right back to the hospital. The post-birth complications necessitated emergency surgery.

As we reported … Remy and Papoose announced the birth of their daughter on social media, but didn’t disclose her name. Papoose called it “tough labor.” Mind you, Remy went into labor at age 38 — Papoose is 40 himself — and revealed last year she had recently suffered a miscarriage.

Amazingly, we’re told she delivered her new baby naturally.

Reportedly, Remy had to receive blood transfusions. Fortunately, word is the surgery was a success.

Get well soon.

—

Photo: WENN