Jay-Z And Lebron James Bring Out The Stars For Charity

Jay-Z, LeBron James Talk Two Kings Charity, Doing ‘Good All Over’

Rap Mogul, Jay-Z and future Basketball Hall of Fame forward, Lebron James don’t want to just be seen as two stars holding up a Sprite can endorsing a product. They chose to get involved, and at this past NBA All-Star weekend, they teamed up with Sprite to unveil a newly renovated gymnasium at The Boys & Girls Club of Los Angeles.

The two mega icons showed up to meet, greet and speak to the youngsters about the importance of believing they can achieve whatever they want.

Jay commented on the impact of Lebron being there in front of them and what it means.

“You see Lebron James on TV,” Hov told MTV News and elaborated on how it can affect the kids. “Just that thing that’s tangible, that they can touch him and shake his hand and know that this is a young man who comes from the same areas as they do, and look where he’s made it to. So it makes it real.”

Lebron also told reporters how important it was for the children to be able to see both superstars up close.

“Could you imagine if Michael Jordan showed up to your community, or whoever you loved and watched everyday on TV that you thought was superhuman, just showed up to a community [center]…that one moment right there could be the difference between you making a left or making a right,” said James.

A mural by famous graffiti artist, Mr. Cartoon was also unveiled in the gym.

They also reeled in other celebs for their Two Kings charity fifth annual dinner, sponsored by Microsoft’s Bing search engine. Rihanna, Ne-Yo, Chris Bosh, Kanye West, Leonardo DiCaprio and Drake were in attendance.

The Miami Heat star and the minority owner of The New Jersey Nets may not have partnered up in the sports world but they managed to get together for a greater cause.