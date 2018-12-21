Frank Ocean Previews His Collaboration With Nike?

After months of rumors of a Frank Ocean and Nike collaboration being in the works, the Odd Future artist has finally revealed… something.

Taking to his Instagram page to preview what he currently has in the chamber. Frank might’ve debuted his Frankenstein creation which features pieces of others high-end sneakers including the soles and straps ripped off some $511 pairs of Tom Sachs x Nike Mars Yard and overshoe buckle from another Tom Sachs x Nike silhouette. These are interesting to say the least but if they’re limited to just a few raffles in a few stores than you can bet hypebeasts will be all over these and resale value will be nonsensical to the OG sneakerhead.

Biggin’ up Sachs with a caption of a black astronaut emoji in the post, Sachs responded in the comments with “Good work #brocolage.” The comments have been flooded with positive responses with Blonde fans calling these a “Masterpiece” and others begging for Frank to use these to walk to the studio and lay down new material.

Keep in mind that these could just be some custom kicks he had stitched together for his own personal flavor, but if these are set to be his first official release under Nike then… how ‘bout them Lakers?

Check out pics of the joints below and let us know if you’d copp or pass if they ever see a release date.