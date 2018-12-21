Former Lehigh University Student Charged With Poisoning Black Roommate [Video]

Learning while Black is apparently dangerous too. A Chinese undergraduate developed a murder plot to get ride of his roommate via poisoning.

As spotted on The Grio Yukai Yang attempted to slowly kill his roomie Juwan Royal. Easton, Pennsylvania authorities say the 22-year-old chemist major at Lehigh University spiked his friend’s food and beverages with thallium over a period of several months which according to the reports started in the Spring.

Thallium is odorless, tasteless and colorless is one of the most complex and deadliest toxins known to man. It is often used in rat poisoning. The chemical caused Royal to experience dizziness, shaking, vomiting and skin irritation. His first sign of symptoms occurred on March 18 when Juwan called campus police citing he felt dizzy before passing out. On March 29 he contacted them again telling the staff [he] “had been throwing up for over 45 minutes and felt very shaky.” Additionally his property was also defaced where his computer was destroyed and ‘N*****, get out of here’ was written in black marker.

Yang was the only one to have access to the room so authorities asked him to submit a written statement. His handwriting matched the racist message. Police then searched his cell phone which led them to make Royal take a blood test where he tested positive. After arresting Yukai admitted to purchasing various chemicals on the internet, including Thallium and stated they were purchased with the intent to harm himself if he did poorly on future exams.” But the District Attorney isn’t buying it, Yang has been charged with attempted homicide and ethnic intimidation.

Juwan Royal is still experiencing symptoms from the thallium but is expected to recover. More details in the news report video below.

