Watch The Trailer For Jordan Peele’s New Horror ‘Us’ [Video]

It’s finally here. On Christmas morning, Jordan Peele blessed us with the first trailer for his forthcoming new horror movie, Us.

Somehow, Peele managed to make The Luniz classic “I Got 5 On It” start to sound horrifying. Starring Lupita Nyong’o and Winston Duke, a Black family is suddenly under siege by some psychotic weirdos, who happen to look exactly like them. We’re sold.

Us is in theaters in March, and we can’t wait. Watch the trailer below.