Future Welcomes 5th Child With Bow Wow’s Baby Mama Joie Chavis

Future has a basketball team. Recently, the Atlanta rapper welcomed his fifth child, this time with model Joie Chavis, who also happens to be Bow Wow’s ex-girlfriend, and baby mama.

Reports Page Six:

Chavis, who shares an older daughter Shai with Bow Wow, posted snaps of baby Hendrix on Christmas Day.

She also posted a holiday shot of Shai holding her baby brother – both wearing white – with the caption “Merry Christmas.”

It’s unclear when Chavis gave birth, but the comments and well wishes have flooded her social media page.

Future shared the same snap in his Instagram stories adding the caption, “Born King my King.”

He also addressed the negative comments telling naysayers, “Guess what you found out today? Instagram pays you zero dollars for your comments, for your negative comments…”

And there you have it.

Peep the new baby pics below and above. Congrats to Future and Joie.