R&B King Keith Sweat Owes $35K In Back Taxes

Keith Sweat was out here minding his business, singing and collecting bags. However, it seems he forgot to give Uncle Sam his proper cut in 2014.

The “Make It Last Forever” singer reportedly owes a little over $35,000 in back taxes.

According to The Blast, the I.R.S. filed paperwork on November 26 the claims the crooner owes $35,147.66 taxes that weren’t paid in 2014.

We have no doubt Sweat will handle his business since he’s still out her performing and hosts the nationally syndicated The Keith Sweat Hotel radio show.

Although the paperwork was filed after Jacquees put himself in potential peril by coming for Mr. Sweat, we’re still blaming him for this speed bump.

—

Photo: Getty