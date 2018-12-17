Uncle Keef: Keith Sweat Runs Into Jacquees, Black Twitter Pays Respect

In the midst of this long debate about who is the current king of R&B music thanks to Jacquees, a meeting between the young star and veteran crooner Keith Sweat could have gone a lot of ways. Instead, the OG panty dropper got an apology from the Cash Money Records vocalist after Black Twitter went up in Uncle Keef’s defense.

Both gentlemen saw their names trending on Twitter Monday (Dec. 17) after a TMZ video made rounds that showed Sweat and Jacquees meeting backstage at an event in Atlanta where it appeared the younger star ran up on the older singer while appearing to bash Sweat as a former king of their shared genre.

The humble Sweat had to let Jacquees know very clearly that at 55, he’s still packing out shows and making ladies call out his name with the best of them. Black Twitter also let Jacquees know that he’s nowhere near the star he thinks he is and can’t hold a candle to Sweat’s years of hits and harmonies.

But while it appears that Sweat was prepared to hand out the taper and fade to the youngster, V103’s Big Tigger played the mediator in a moment between the pair in where Jacquees apologized to Sweat as he properly should.

Hold up.. Jacquees just apologized to Keith Sweat for saying he's the king of R&B. Watch how Tank and Big Tigger react pic.twitter.com/TILcPtNMIo — PreciseEarz.com (@PreciseEarz_) December 17, 2018

This peacemaking moment still hasn’t stopped Black Twitter for aiming the virtual gat at Jacquees as we know Keith Sweat is too classy and refined to mess up his fits scuffling with kids.

Check out the best Black Twitter reactions to Keith Sweat and Jacquees’ backstage dustup below.

