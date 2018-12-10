Jacquees Crowns Himself The King of R&BEEEEE, Vet Singers Thinks He Has Too Much Dip On His Chip

Jacquees is feeling himself a lot lately, and it’s to be expected. Fans championed for his jacked version of Ella Mai’s hit record “Trip,” and his songs are charting.

BUT some people think he may have too much chip on his particularly veteran R&B singers who feel who’s doing too much labeling himself the “King of R&B.”

The “B.E.D.” singer made the bold statement via his Instagram account that R&B throne is now his despite there still being veterans in the game doing their thing.

As you can imagine his statement sent the R&B world into a tizzy with the likes of Tank, Eric Bellinger, Tyrese, Pleasure P, Bow Wow for whatever reason and even J.Holiday came from under his bed to chime in a while getting hilariously mistaken for a valet.

Of course, it has also spilled onto Twitter the masses giving their opinions on who’s the king of the music genre with some saying the crown either belongs to Usher, Chris Brown or the King of R&Pee. All we know is this argument is kinda weird when a debate includes two talented but problematic individuals. Besides we haven’t heard from Bobby Brown yet. You can hit the gallery below to see the fallout from Jacquees claiming the crown below.

Photo: Paras Griffin / Getty