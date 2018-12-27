Master P Checks Kodak Black: “You’re Telling On Yourself” [Video]

What could have been a great professional relationship went from sugar to salt quickly. Master P has responded to Kodak Black after he hinted the mogul was trying to finesse him.

So before Kodak became America’s newest trap sweetheart he did an interview with The Breakfast Club in 2017. During the sit down the crew asked him if he would be open to being mentored and he pointed to Master P as someone he would be interested in learning from. Months later it seemed that the two didn’t make the intended connection.

On his visit to the morning show earlier this month the Florida native accused Percy of trying to get paid in exchange for mentor ship. “Everybody be about bullsh*t. Let’s say somebody older than you right. They gon’ feel like ‘I’m not gonna give you all the game because if I give you all the game you ain’t going to need me no more'” he theorized.

Naturally his response got back to the No Limit Records boss and he was none too pleased. As spotted on Hot New Hip Hop Miller formally responded to the Project Baby in a very shaky video posted to his Instagram Account. “2019 I’m investing my energy, time, and money into movies because movies can’t talk back. If you want to be successful it’s ok to say you don’t know everything. It’s ok to reach out to people who have been there before you” he wrote

P alleges he was merely trying to help and went on to criticize the Dying To Live rapper’s behavior on social media. “Everything you doing on social media is telling on yourself. You’re the police because you’re telling on yourself. You’re putting guns. You’re putting money up. You got 150 Gs, but you can’t give 10 Gs back to the community or school you went to” he theorized. He also went on to hint that Kodak’s lawyers are robbing him.

You can watch the video response below.

Photo: Orlando Sentinel