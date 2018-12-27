Roc Marciano & Adult Swim Team Up For ‘Pimpstrumentals’ [Stream]

Roc Marciano has had himself quite a productive 2018 with the release of two solo albums, RR2: The Bitter Dose, Behold A Dark Horse, and Kaos, a collaborative project with DJ Muggs of Cypress Hill fame. Fans of Roc Marci know that he’s just as nice on the boards as he is with the verses, and a new project Pimpstrumentals is now available to the masses.

Released in collaboration with Adult Swim, a typically Hip-Hop-friendly outfit, Pimpstrumentals appears to carry on the tradition of soulful boom-bap that Marc is known for floating over. The mood that the project goes for across 13 tracks is certainly evident from the opener “Smoke N Mirrors” and continues with the horn-laced thump of “Basic Training” before things go dark and sinister with “Smash.”

On “Holy Man,” Marc employs some amazing vocal samples and drum chops along with some mean basslines and guitar riffs. “Kool Points” sounds as if it were lifted from a 1970s Blaxploitation flick, while “Scare Tactics” slows down the funk for one of the most interesting moments in the album.

Check out Pimpstrumentals below.

Photo: Getty