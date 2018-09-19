The Culture Rejoices Over Roc Marciano’s ‘Behold A Dark Horse’ LP

Roc Marciano is a rapper’s rapper, a lyricist’s lyricist if you will. The culture is united in celebration as the Long Island wordsmith unveiled his latest album, Behold A Dark Horse to the masses.

Featuring production from The Alchemist, Q-Tip and Marc himself, heavyweight guest stars such as Black Thought, his former Flipmode Squad compatriot Busta Rhymes, and Knowledge The Pirate are also featured on the outing. This marks the second album of the year for Roc Marci after dropping RR2: The Bitter Dose.

Many of Marc’s peers are just as hype as the fans as they took to Twitter to give the man his proper due. Check out some of fave responses below.

