2 Fades: DJ Akademiks Claims Ex-Girlfriend Arrested After Attacking Him With 2 Knives

DJ Akademiks continues to soak in a bath of struggle and drama. This time, the Everyday Struggle host took to social media to claim that his ex-girlfriend, Angelica, was arrested after attacking him with a pair of knives.

We’ll let DJ Vlad handle the play by play of the f*ckery:

Sharing the news over Instagram Live, Akademiks gave a tour of his home in complete disarray, with broken doors and knife marks that went through the wall. The footage also shows a fire extinguisher was used in one of the rooms, having been sprayed everywhere while being used as a blunt instrument during the attack.

Akademiks didn’t mince words when describing the altercation, saying to the camera “No lie, Angelica tried to kill me dawg, I kid you not, she ran in here with two knives,” before he conceded that he “ran away like a b****.”

Later in the stream, you can hear Akademiks speak to the arriving officers, to say “I wasn’t trying to get her locked up bro, she came at me with two knives, she thought this was a video game bro.” Akademiks then shared a laugh with the cops, by suggesting that if Angelica had succeeded in stabbing him, then the cops would have gladly sold the pictures to TMZ.

Akademiks concluded the stream by saying that he wants a restraining order on Angelica and that he wants her to leave him alone, before sharing the message that “clout chasing has real consequences.”

You can peep the video below.

After already being accused of being an informant, is this guy desperately seeking the fade or nah?

Photo: DJ Akademiks