Twitter Slanders DJ Akademiks Despite Him Denying He’s Snitching To The Feds

DJ Akademiks is vehemently denying he is not the confidential informant snitching on Tekashi69 and his former Tr3yway affiliates, but he is still catching severe slander.

Joe Budden tried to warn him.

Despite making the case he was not singing like a bird to the feds, the internet is still dragging him up and down their timelines. Twitter has already made up its mind and thinks 1/3 of the Everyday Struggle crew is either a snitch or just plain dumb, and he deserves all the attention coming his way.

Rightfully so, Akademiks never made his life any easier by sharing some really crazy things on his Instagram accounts and dropping names during his Twitch streams while playing Fortnite. Well, we hope he learns quickly from this situation that when someone he knows is involved with the Feds it would be wise for him to keep his mouth closed until the case is done.

To see all the slander sent Akademiks way for allegedly being a snitch, you can hit the gallery below.

—

Photo: DJ Akademiks