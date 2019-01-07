BET Drops Teaser For ‘Boomerang’ TV Produced By Lena Waithe & Halle Berry During Golden Globes

In between watching Green Book win too many awards during last night’s Golden Globes, BET gave us a glimpse of what its upcoming Lena Waithe (The Chi, Master of None) and Halle Berry produced Boomerang TV show is going to look like.

When news first dropped back in April that BET was going to be resurrecting the classic romantic comedy that starred Eddie Murphy and Halle Berry it wasn’t well received initially, but this first look has changed some minds. In the teaser for the show which is being billed as a direct sequel or continuation, we meet the new cast who are the children of the original players from the film.

The show will pick up 25 years after the film and will stick to its romantic comedy roots and will follow the young professionals as they try to balance work, friendship, and their love lives. While we still have to wait for a teaser which we are sure is on its way, BET shared a BTS video giving us a glimpse into Lena Waithe and showrunner Ben Cory Jones (HBO’s Insecure) making the show a reality.

Boomerang premieres on BET Feb. 12 and stars Tequan Richmond, Tetona Jackson, Leland Martin, and Lala Milan. We are interested to see what the trio Waite, Berry & Jones cook up with this show.

Photo: Jace Downs/BET