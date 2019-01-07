Timbaland Admitted To Being In Love With 16-Year-Old Aaliyah Back In The Day

Ever since Surviving R. Kelly debuted last week and people took to social media to voice their disgust and shock at how people brushed off creepy predatory behavior, old skeletons are hopping out of closets. A video of Drake pressing up on a 17-year-old fan has popped up and now an old interview of Timbaland confessing his love for an underage Aaliyah is making the rounds.

The confession comes from an episode of E! True Hollywood Story which aired back in 2011 in which Timbo admitted that when he first met the then 16-year-old “One In A Million” singer he felt a tingle in his then 23-year-old body.

“When I first met Aaliyah—it’s time for the world to hear this, I’m gonna give a little secret—I was in love with her. I said, ‘She just a baby, I’m old. I’m just gonna be her brother.’ Oh man, I was fightin’, I was fightin’ a lot—a big war. But I loved Aaliyah.”

Oh the difference 7 years and an R. Kelly documentary makes. While Timbaland was at the helm of Aaliyah’s most successful songs this is the kind of thing that can make you look at their relationship in a different and kind of disturbing light.

Aside from being “in love” with a 16-year-old while a full grown man, the super producer also allegedly admitted to marrying his wife, Monique Idlett, because she reminded him of Aaliyah.

Timbaland not only said he fell in love with Aaliyah when she was 16 & he was 23, but after she passed he said: “When I first met my wife, I knew I was going to marry her because she looked like Aaliyah.” – @Timbaland This is him and his wife… 😳 pic.twitter.com/cFTCycqfJi — Jerome Trammel (@MrJeromeTrammel) January 4, 2019

Needless to say that some things are better left unsaid. Check out the clip below and let us know if Timbo was foul for falling for a young Aaliyah.