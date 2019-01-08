Kevin Hart Apologizes To LGBTQ Community, Again

Kevin Hart is once more apologizing to the LGBTQ community since shooting down the offer to host The Oscars amid accusations of homophobia. The popular comedian and actor issued the apology via his Straight From The Hart show.

The Blast reports:

On his SiriusXM radio show, “Straight to the Hart,” the comedian said, “I will say this, and I want to make this very clear … Once again, Kevin Hart apologizes for his remarks that hurt members of the LGBTQ community. I apologize.”

Talking about how times have changed since he made the jokes, Hart said, “We thought it was okay to talk like that, because that’s how we talked to one another … This is wrong now. Because now we’re in a space where I’m around people of the LGBTQ community, and I’m now aware of how these words make them feel, and why they say ‘That s–t hurt because of what I’ve been through.’”

Hart has said time and time again that he has apologized for the remarks in the past but no record of any such apology has surfaced.

Although the outlet reports that no record of a previous apology exists, early in December, Hart was heard on video apologizing to the LGBTQ as he stepped down as host of The Oscars, which was what he considered a “dream job.”

Hart recently appeared on Ellen DeGeneres’ talk show with the host boldly stating that she would like to see Hart take on the role of host of The Oscars. DeGeneres’ public support of Hart drew criticism from the LGBTQ community, however.

—

Photo: WENN