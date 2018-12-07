Kevin Hart Out As Oscars Host After Homophobic Tweets Surface, Twitter Reacts

Kevin Hart was just announced as the host of the 91st Academy Awards to add to another hefty feather to his already full cap. However, old tweets from the comedian resurfaced that promoted the Academy of Motion Pictures and Sciences to ask him to apologize which he initially refused but later decided that would be the best course after stepping down as host.

“I have made the choice to step down from hosting this year’s Oscar’s,” Hart said on Twitter. “This is because I do not want to be a distraction on a night that should be celebrated by so many amazing talented artists. I sincerely apologize to the LGBTQ community for my insensitive words from my past.”

He added, “I’m sorry that I hurt people.. I am evolving and want to continue to do so. My goal is to bring people together not tear us apart. Much love & appreciation to the Academy. I hope we can meet again.”

Hart was first pushing back against the Academy demanding an apology for what was said, citing that he’s addressed this matter in the past and has grown from it. However, pressure from the entertainment community and on Twitter only grew before Hart publicly addressed the issue on his Instagram page as well.

Reaction to the news on Twitter has been swift and we’ve collected some of them for your viewing below.

Photo: Getty