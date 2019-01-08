Redman’s Mom Reacts To Finding Rapper’s 20-Year-Old Weed Stash [Video]

There’s no point in trying to hide anything from a Black mom. Something many of us melanated folks know from experience is she’ll find out sooner or later and when she does, most times your *ss is grass. Redman, however, got off easy with his mom recently.

The rapper took to social media to inform his followers that his mother found his old weed stash. “My moms just found this bud. This bud has to be at least 20 years old,” he said in a video posted to Twitter. Mama Redman wasn’t having it, though.

”Don’t put my name in it period” she barked, as her How High son assured her that her identity was safe. Hilariously, after she knew her name hadn’t been mentioned, she said “We selling it on eBay.”

Redman goes on to name his weed after rap legends. “This bag has history—this is Biggie Smalls. This the Lox. This is Cam’ron. This is Lil Cease. This is Noreaga,” he proclaimed.

Watch below to hear Mama Redman get down with the get down.

Photo: Getty