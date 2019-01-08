Childish Gambino, Cardi B, Solange & More Headlining Bonnaroo 2019

Today (Jan. 8), Bonnaroo 2019 announced its lineup and it’s packed with heat. Headliners include Childish Gambino, Cardi B and Solange.
The 18th annual Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival goes down June 13 – 16 in Great Stage Park in Manchester, TN which is about 60 miles southeast of Nashville.
Childish Gambino and Solange perform Friday, June 14 while Juice WRLD and Gucci Mane hit the stage the next day (that guy Post Malone headlines on Saturday). If your checking for Cardi B, she’s on Sunday’s bill.
Get your camping gear ready because tickets go on sale Thursday, January 10, at 12 noon ET at www.bonnaroo.com/tickets.
Check out the full line up below.
THE COMPLETE BONNAROO 2019 LINEUP IS BELOW:
THURSDAY, JUNE 13
Grand Ole Opry Featuring Special Guests
Saba
Space Jesus b2b Eprom b2b Shlump
12th Planet
Sunsquabi
All Them Witches
Magic City Hippies
The Nude Party
Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever
The Comet Is Coming
Jack Harlow
Eprom
Caroline Rose
Donna Missal
Peach Pit
Hekler
Dorfex Bos
*****
FRIDAY, JUNE 14
Phish (Late Evening Set)
Childish Gambino
Solange
The Avett Brothers
Brockhampton
GRiZ
RL Grime
Beach House
GRiZ SuperJam
NGHTMRE
Gojira
Courtney Barnett
Girl Talk
AJR
Catfish And The Bottlemen
K.Flay
Anoushka Shankar
Nahko & Medicine For The People
Liquid Stranger
Deafheaven
Parquet Courts
Rival Sons
Ibeyi
Jade Cicada
Las Cafeteras
Cherry Glazerr
The Teskey Brothers
Medasin
Tyla Yaweh
Ducky
Monsieur Periné
Mersiv
Crooked Colours
*****
SATURDAY, JUNE 15
Post Malone
Odesza
Hozier
Kacey Musgraves
The National
The Lonely Island
ZHU
Juice WRLD
Joe Russo’s Almost Dead
Gucci Mane
John Prine
Jim James (Full Band)
Maren Morris
Gramatik
Shovels & Rope
Unknown Mortal Orchestra
Quinn XCII
Clairo
Bishop Briggs
Hippo Campus
Space Jesus
Tokimonsta
Chelsea Cutler
The Record Company
SNBRN
Ruston Kelly
Whipped Cream
Rubblebucket
Little Simz
Memba
Deva Mahal
DJ Mel
*****
SUNDAY, JUNE 16
Phish (2 Sets)
The Lumineers
Cardi B
Brandi Carlile
Illenium
Walk The Moon
Mac DeMarco
King Princess
Lil Dicky
G Jones
Trampled By Turtles
The Wood Brothers
Hobo Johnson & The Lovemakers
Princess (Featuring Maya Rudolph & Gretchen Lieberum)
The Soul Rebels
The Lemon Twigs
Two Feet
AC Slater
CID
Dombresky
Bombino
Faye Webster
Ripe
Kikagaku Moyo
Igloohost
