CLOSE
HomeNews

Veteran Houston Rapper Z-Ro Has Just Brittany Domestic Assault Case Dismissed

Z-Ro took a plea deal in the matter, although he maintains he is indeed innocent of the crime.

Leave a comment
Celebrity Sightings in New York City - July 06, 2016

Source: Ray Tamarra / Getty

Z-Ro found himself in hot water in 2017 after he was charged with beating his then-girlfriend Just Brittany in a case that had several back and forths with the courts. Now, the veteran Houston rapper had the domestic violence charges against him dropped after he worked out a plea agreement.

TMZ reports:

According to court docs, prosecutors in Texas moved to dismiss a misdemeanor assault charge against Z-Ro. He’d been booked and charged for beating Brittany during what she said was an hours-long ordeal.

In docs, prosecutors say there was probable cause to move forward with the case, but they decided to drop it after Z-Ro completed a batter’s intervention program. A judge signed off on the dismissal Tuesday.

As we reported … prosecutors charged Z-Ro with assault on a family member, a Class A misdemeanor — this after a grand jury declined to indict him on felony assault charges.

The outlet adds that while Z-Ro’s representation urged him to take the plea deal, his client is sticking with claims that he is innocent.

Photo: Getty

domestic violence , houston , newsletter , z-ro

comments – add yours
MORE FROM HIP-HOP WIRED
Wired Video
Captain Marvel Poster 2
Captain Marvel Shows Nick Fury She’s A Shooter In Sneak Peak Trailer [Video]
01.08.19
FROM SITES WE LOVE
Close