Veteran Houston Rapper Z-Ro Has Just Brittany Domestic Assault Case Dismissed

Z-Ro found himself in hot water in 2017 after he was charged with beating his then-girlfriend Just Brittany in a case that had several back and forths with the courts. Now, the veteran Houston rapper had the domestic violence charges against him dropped after he worked out a plea agreement.

TMZ reports:

According to court docs, prosecutors in Texas moved to dismiss a misdemeanor assault charge against Z-Ro. He’d been booked and charged for beating Brittany during what she said was an hours-long ordeal.

In docs, prosecutors say there was probable cause to move forward with the case, but they decided to drop it after Z-Ro completed a batter’s intervention program. A judge signed off on the dismissal Tuesday.

As we reported … prosecutors charged Z-Ro with assault on a family member, a Class A misdemeanor — this after a grand jury declined to indict him on felony assault charges.

The outlet adds that while Z-Ro’s representation urged him to take the plea deal, his client is sticking with claims that he is innocent.

—

Photo: Getty