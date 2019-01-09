Gucci Mane Teams Up With Lil Pump & Smokepurpp For New “Super Group”

While Migos and Bone Thugs-N-Harmony go at it over who’s the biggest group of all time, there’s a new hip-hop trio getting ready to make some noise. According to reports Gucci Mane, Lil Pump, and Smokepurpp will perform together for the first time at Coachella…under the name Gucci Gang.

Sources reportedly told TMZ, “Gucci Gang is in talks for future performances beyond Coachella. We’re told they’ll soon be working with some of the hottest upcoming artists, producing tons of new tracks. Lil Pump was just seen in the studio with superproducer Scott Storch and surging artist Blueface … and we’re told they’re working on a future collab for Gucci Gang.”

The site goes on to say that Gucci Gang has been “in the works for years,” adding “it sounds like Gucci Gang is aiming to unseat Migos—as one source put it, they’ve got the talent to take over as hip-hop’s next supergroup.”

Check out the Coachella lineup here and let us know if you’re looking forward to the new trio’s first performance.