‘Green Book’ Screenwriter Deletes Twitter Account After Anti-Muslim Tweet Surfaces

Nick Vallelonga, the screenwriter behind the acclaimed drama Green Book starring Mahershala Ali, has found himself in hot water after a controversial tweet surfaced. The 2015 tweet supported anti-Muslim sentiment stirred up by Donald Trump, and Vallelonga has since deleted his Twitter account.

Variety writes:

“@realDonaldTrump 100% correct,” the Nov. 2015 tweet read. “Muslims in Jersey City cheering when towers went down. I saw it, as you did, possibly on local CBS news.”

At a November rally, Trump had said, “Hey, I watched when the World Trade Center came tumbling down. And I watched in Jersey City, New Jersey, where thousands and thousands of people were cheering as that building was coming down. Thousands of people were cheering.” ABC’s George Stephanopoulos challenged Trump on the claim, but the then-presidential candidate insisted that he saw Muslims celebrating with his own eyes.

The outlet added that fans on Twitter pointed out to Vallelonga that Green Book‘s leading man in Ali is a Muslim.

Since its debut, Green Book has endured critique from the family of Dr. Don Shirley, who Ali plays in the film.

Nick Vallelonga wrote Green Book. My industry just gave him a Golden Globe for writing. This remains on his timeline. Mahershala Ali is a Muslim, and a beautiful, generous and kind man. This is all just too disgusting. pic.twitter.com/LYVbpFZFUL — Jordan Horowitz (@jehorowitz) January 10, 2019

—

Photo: Presley Ann Photo