Buddy Becomes The Latest Artist To Take on NPR’s Tiny Desk Concert [Video]

NPR Tiny Desk adds Buddy to it's growing list of performers...

Rolling Loud Southern California

Source: Scott Dudelson / Getty

NPR’s Tiny Desk concert series has completely changed the whole “Quiet in the Library” motto as some of our favorite artists such as Wu-Tang, Rakim and Big Boi have rocked out at the expense of the study hall.

Now Compton representative Buddy has become the latest artist to turn up at NPR’s performance “stage” and with a live band in tow belted out Harlan & Alondra album cuts such as “Trouble On Central,” “Legend, and “Real Life Sh*t.”

So If you got 12 minutes to spare today check out Buddy’s Tiny Desk performance below and enjoy some good tunes and mellow vibes in your hectic day.

