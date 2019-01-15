Meek Mill Will Be Musical Guest On ‘Saturday Night Live’

The Meek Mill redemption tour continues to steam ahead. The Philadelphia rapper will be the musical guest on Saturday Nigth Live at the end of January.

Meek, who recently dropped a new album called Championships, will hold down music duties on the April 26 episode of the comedy show. Actor James McAvoy (Glass) is the episode’s proper host.

The “What’s Free” rapper is still out on bail as he continues to promote criminal justice reform, his new album and trigger women who wear wigs.

Check out the usual Post-it SNL announcement below.

—

Photo: Getty