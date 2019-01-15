Gymnast Katelyn Ohashi Gets Perfect 10 For Michael Jackson-Inspired Routine

At 21 years of age, UCLA gymnast Katelyn Ohashi might be close to aging out of the prime years for most women in her sport, but you wouldn’t know it after this weekend. Ohashi wowed audiences at the Under Armour’s 2019 Collegiate Challenge in Anaheim, Calif., notching a perfect score of 10 for a Michael Jackson-inspired floor routine.

CNN reports:

Katelyn Ohashi did three backflips, landed into a split and got back up to end her floor routine as though it was easy.

Then the crowd went wild as the University of California, Los Angeles, freshman gymnast stood there smiling.

Not only did Ohashi stun the audience with her amazing athleticism, but she also wowed judges enough to earn a perfect 10 for her routine Saturday at Under Armour’s 2019 Collegiate Challenge.

UCLA gymnastics tweeted the video of Ohashi’s performance, which has since gone viral.

“A 10 isn’t enough for this floor routine by @katelyn_ohashi,” the tweet read.

And sure enough, Ohashi’s performance is even more amazing when one considers that she’s come back from some serious injuries that should have ended her career.

In all, UCLA won the challenge with a collective score of 197.00. Congrats to the whole squad!

Photo: Getty