Apple Finally Set To Release Its AirPower Charging Mat This Year, Reportedly

Welcome to the party wireless charging party Apple. The company announced back in 2017 that it was planning to release a charging mat for its products, but it noticeably went mum on it for some time. Now it looks like we can expect the highly anticipated product this year.

About time.

Due to an overheating issue and interference, Apples AirPower Charging Mat was put on the backburner. The device will allow owners of the Apple Watch, AirPods and iPhone to charge their devices without having to worry about using those cords that seem to fall apart on their own.

Breaking: AirPower is finally coming. We just learned from credible source in supply chain that the manufacture Luxshare Precision has already started producing Apple AirPower wireless charging pad. Luxshare Precision is also the maker of Apple AirPods and USB-C cables. pic.twitter.com/UqgWIAh3sx — ChargerLAB (@chargerlab) January 12, 2019

Apple whisperer and Analyst, Ming-Chi Kuo reports the AirPower Charging Mat could hit the market first quarter of 2019. He’s usually on point, so all signs point to yes of this actually coming to fruition. Apple would be late to the game with the AirPower Charging Mat joining the ranks of its direct rival Samsung who already have been using charging mats for some time now.

But like they say better late, than never right? This news should be a huge relief to those who have been wanting Apple to drop this item but feared it was shelved altogether. The release of AirPower mat might definitely help the company rebound after lackluster iPhone sales. Keep it locked on Hip-Hop Wired for news from Apple this year.

Photo: AFP Contributor / Getty