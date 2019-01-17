Rudy Giuliani Basically Said Trump Campaign Colluded With Russia

Rudy Giuliani’s current turn as the attorney for President Donald Trump already has a number of bloops and blunders but his most recent one could have far-reaching repercussions. The former New York City mayor essentially said that the Trump campaign colluded with Russia, but continued to absolve the president of any wrongdoing.

The Hill reports:

“I never said there was no collusion between the campaign. Or between people in the campaign,” Giuliani said on CNN’s “Cuomo Prime Time,” after host Chris Cuomo said it was false to suggest there was no collusion between Trump’s presidential campaign and the Kremlin.

Giuliani added that he has only said Trump, rather than his campaign, did not collude with the Russians.

“There is not a single bit of evidence the president of the United States committed the only crime you could commit here, conspiring with the Russians to hack the [Democratic National Committee],” Giuliani said.

Giuliani’s statement comes just as special counsel Robert Mueller concludes his investigation into possible collusion, and has already connected five persons formerly aligned with Trump and 20 Russians to the probe.

It will be interesting to see how Giuliani wiggles out of this one considering he barely clarified his point, resorting to bluster to out talk Cuomo.

"I never said there was no collusion between the campaign or between people in the campaign… I have not. I said the President of the United States," Pres. Trump’s attorney @RudyGiuliani tells @ChrisCuomo https://t.co/Jy0gttT6Ac pic.twitter.com/JGISmtgrdy — Cuomo Prime Time (@CuomoPrimeTime) January 17, 2019

Photo: Getty