Killer Of Morgan Freeman’s Granddaughter Gets 20 Years Behind Bars

The man who stabbed Morgan Freeman‘s granddaughter to death outside a New York apartment building in 2015 is now seeing justice for the crime. Lamar Davenport was given 20 years behind bars after he killed the actor’s step-granddaughter, E’Dena Hines.

TMZ reports:

E’Dena Hines’ killer, Lamar Davenport, was sentenced Thursday in NYC … according to Manhattan D.A. Cyrus R. Vance, Jr.

Davenport was convicted of manslaughter last May. As we reported, he killed Hines — who was his girlfriend at the time — in August 2015 outside of their NYC apartment. Witnesses said he repeatedly stabbed her as he screamed about religion.

Davenport was acquitted of second-degree murder after his lawyer argued he was messed up on PCP when he attacked E’Dena. However, a judge subsequently found him guilty of first-degree manslaughter.

Hines was 33.

