MAGA Hat Wearing High School Dipwads Harass Native American Vietnam Vet

The blame for this falls squarely on the shoulders Donald Trump. A group of MAGA hat wearing high school boys on a trip to DC thought it was funny to mock and threaten a Native American Vietnam Veteran during his peaceful demonstration.

The incident occurred on Friday (Jan. 18) at the D.C. National Mall. Omaha elder Nathan Phillips was singing and drumming as part of the first Indigenous People’s March.

Reports Raw Story:

Students from Covington Catholic High School in suburban Cincinnati were videotaped as they formed a mob surrounding native Americans demonstrating at a march in Washington, D.C.

According to CNN, the white Catholic students originally harassed a group of black protestors before Nathan Philips, a Native American elder of the Omaha tribe who is a veteran of the Vietnam War, stepped in to diffuse the situation.

As the video shows, the white Kentucky students then surrounded Phillips and aggressive intimidated him and spewed insults at him.

Also reportedly, the dipwads were in town for the March for Life and were team Anti-Abortion.

According to TMZ, a spokesman for the Roman Catholic Diocese of Covington says the incident is under investigation and that the students may be expelled. “We condemn the actions of the Covington Catholic High School students towards Nathan Phillips specifically, and Native Americans in general, Jan. 18, after the March for Life, in Washington, D.C. We extend our deepest apologies to Mr. Phillips. This behavior is opposed to the Church’s teachings on the dignity and respect of the human person.”

Since the incident, info about those in charge of the racist teens has begun circulating.

The resolve Phillips showed by not popping one of those schmucks upside the head was admirable. See Phillips’ response to the incident below.