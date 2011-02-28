Jay-Z Explains Rhyme Techniques And Evolution Of Style [Video]

Dumb rappers need teaching, so Jay-Z is dropping a little knowledge.
Jigga’s new Decoded IPhone app comes with a brief 2:30 video in which the heralded rapper briefly explains what it took to develop his rhyme skills and shares tips on the evolution of his style.
Don’t sweat the technique.
Peep the video below:
