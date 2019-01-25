President Trump Adviser Roger Stone Arrested & Charged With Obstruction

In the ongoing probe from special counsel Robert Mueller regarding potential collusion between President Donald Trump and Russia, one of the former business mogul’s top advisers was hit with an indictment. Roger Stone was arrested and charged with obstruction and other charges Friday morning (Jan. 25) in one of the most explosive happenings to occur due to the probe.

Stone has been indicted on seven counts in connection with Mueller’s investigation, including one count of obstruction of an official proceeding, five counts of false statements, and one count of witness tampering.

Stone was arrested in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., the special counsel’s office said in a statement early Friday. The indictment was filed in federal court in Washington, D.C. on Thursday and unsealed upon arrest on Friday.

According to the indictment, Stone obstructed the investigations by the House Intelligence Committee and the FBI into Russian interference in the election.

Prosecutors say Stone made “multiple false statements” to the House Intelligence Committee about his interactions regarding “Organization 1” — which matches the description of WikiLeaks, the organization that released troves of hacked Democratic emails before the 2016 election that the U.S. intelligence community later said were pilfered by Russian intelligence agents.

A curious point of note is that President Trump has not decried Stone’s arrest nor has he tweeted anything at all this morning regarding the case or otherwise.

Stone has been an ally of Trump since the ’80s and has political connections that reach back to the days of President Richard Nixon.

