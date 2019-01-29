Winter Warz: 5 Winter Cocktails To Warm You Up During These Chilly Times [Photos]

Hello, longtime Hip-Hop Wired reader and no, your eyes are not deceiving you. Yes, we know this is a Hip-Hop music and culture website, but we also know some of our supporters like to imbibe from time to time. We’re taking an up-close look at five cocktails that are perfect for these cold, chilly winter days and nights.

Traditionally, aged spirits such as whiskey and rum are the best choices for cocktails styled for the winter. The richness of darker spirits and the spice profiles give complexity and heat to these concoctions. This isn’t at all an exact science, and we believe you should drink whatever you want when you want. Rules-based drinking just sounds kind of weird, right? Right.

But there is something about the body and mouthfeel of some of the spirits that make up the cocktails we’re taking part of for this entry. They are also considered classics in the cocktail world, and we’re delighted to take this journey with Wisdom, one of Washington, D.C.’s finest bars. Although Wisdom fashions itself as a gin bar, the excellent staff has the experience to handle whatever we’re asking for.

For this journey, master mixologist Chris Pearson deftly weaved these winter warmers up for us and we thank him for his service.

Check out our detailed breakdown for five winter cocktails that will keep you warm before you bundle up and take on the chill on the following pages.

—

Photo: D.L. Chandler/Hip-Hop Wired

