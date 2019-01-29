Dame Dash Hanging With Kanye West Amid Roc-A-Fella Lawsuit

Kanye West is aiming some legal firepower in the direction of the label where he launched his career and was recently seen with one of its former executives apparently. Dame Dash, a former Roc-A-Fella records honcho, visited West at his Calabasas home although it isn’t known what the pair discussed.

The Blast reports:

Ye joined Damon Dash for a meeting after leading his weekly Sunday Services at his home in Calabasas. It appears the meeting went down at Dame’s studio, and the two stars were chopping it up while listening to beats.

During the meeting, Dash also tried leveling with Kanye about the way he communicates with the public, and accused Ye of showing “weakness” as a Superhero by not being able to effectively get his message across.

It’s unclear if the two talked about the pending lawsuit Ye has against Dame’s old company, Roc-A-Fella Records, which he founded with Jay-Z in 1995 as a division of Def Jam.

West has already said in the filings that Jay-Z was not named in the suit. It hasn’t been revealed if Dash is named in the suit.

Photo: Getty