24hrs & Soulja Boy “Valentine,” Denny Strickland ft. Juicy J “Don’t You Wanna” & More | Daily Visuals 1.30.19

Every since dominating social media with his over the top radio and internet interviews, Soulja Boy seems to be on a tear popping up all over the place in other artists videos with guest appearances, and today is no different.

Linking up with the man that looks 14-years-old with Odell Beckham Jr.’s wig and Stalley’s beard known as 24hrs on “Valentine,” Soulja Boy and his constantly getting carded comrade flaunt diamonds, cash and a fancy automobile.

In an entirely other side of town Denny Strickland and Juicy J try to bring some racial harmony at a time when it might be needed the most in modern history in their visual to “Don’t You Wanna.”

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Serius Jones, Yella Beezy, and more.

24HRS & SOULJA BOY – “VALENTINE”

DENNY STRICKLAND FT. JUICY J – “DON’T YOU WANNA”

SERIUS JONES – “GET OUT YA WAY”

YELLA BEEZY – “KEEP IT ON ME”

KID BUU – “MOMMA”

HOPSIN FT. DAX – “YOU SHOULD’VE KNOWN”

KEY! & KENNY BEATS – “DIG IT”

ARABB LUCIANO, LIL BIBBY & Z-MONEY – “CAME UP”

RAZ SIMONE – “LIES”

FAT NICK & SHAKEWELL – “PEMEX”