Pusha-T Extends Partnership With adidas For 2019

Even though he did not come home with a Grammy Award 2019 is still looking bright for Pusha-T. Pusha A Ton has re-signed with adidas for a new deal.

As spotted on Nice Kicks, the Virginia native has extended his partnership with the athletic apparel giant. According to early speculation the new agreement is a multi-year contract that will allow the “If You Know You Know” rapper to not only release additional sneakers but also have more of a say regarding the development of the product.

He took to his Instagram to confirm the score. ‘They say all’s fair in love and war, you say I moved the line just to score…HEADSHOT to keep Adidas pure’ – Self (unreleased) 🙏🏿” he posted.

Originally linking with adidas in 2013 for a shoe donation initiative he has since gone on to drop several signature kicks including the EQT Guidance ’93, EQT Running Guidance ’93 “Black Market”, EQT “Grayscale” and EQT Support Ultra PK “Bodega Babies”.

The deal is rumored to be worth several million dollars but details have not been disclosed.

—

Photo: WENN.com