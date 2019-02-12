Cardi B Deletes Instagram Page After Big Grammy Win

Cardi B has often expressed her discomfort with fame despite the overwhelming amount of support she gets from both her fans and peers. However, just a day after her historic Grammy Awards win, the Bronx superstar deleted her Instagram page after trolls kept attacking her.

The Blast reports:

One day after winning the Grammy for Best Rap Album, Cardi responded to the backlash over her historic victory with a video where she ranted, “I’m seeing a lot of bulls**t today and I saw a lot of s**t last night and I’m sick of this s**t. I worked hard for my motherf**king album.”

The rapper then got drawn into a controversy with BET and Nicki Minaj after the cable network shaded Nicki in a post that was supposed to celebrate Cardi’s win.

And finally, Cardi B received flowers congratulating her on her win with a note that quoted a Tom Petty song lyric. She posted a video on her Instagram Story … thanking Tom Petty for the flowers, even though he died in October 2017.

Cardi B is one of the most accessible artists by way of her social media accounts, and she often replies directly to fans which has endeared her to many.

—

Photo: WENN