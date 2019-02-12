NBA YoungBoy Arrested In ATL For Weed, Other Charges

NBA YoungBoy is no stranger to brushes with the law and once again, an incident in Atlanta has led to his and a female companion’s arrest. The Louisiana rapper was charged with marijuana possession and two other misdemeanor charges.

TMZ reports:

Law enforcement sources tell us the Louisiana-born MC is currently locked up at the Atlanta City Detention Center, where he’s been booked for three misdemeanors — possession of weed (less than an ounce), use of fighting words and physical obstruction with another.

His bond hasn’t been set yet, but he’s got a court hearing early Tuesday morning. Details on the arrest are unclear, but an eyewitness tells us he was busted along with a female companion.

You’ll recall … YB was indicted last year for allegedly beating the hell out of his then-girlfriend, and one of the charges he faced was felony kidnapping.

In an update to the story, TMZ highlighted that the female companion’s name was Starr Thigpen. The pair were in a hotel room that was supposed to be empty and Thigpen allegedly struck one of the housekeeping crew.

