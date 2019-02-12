BET Apologizes To Nicki Minaj For Rogue Twitter Slander

Nicki Minaj was clearly furious at BET for a tweet that made fun of the rapper. The network has since apologized to the Queens rapper, but after she announced she pulled out of headlining the network’s BET Experience.

As expected, BET has formally apologized for the rogue tweet.

“BET loves Nicki Minaj. We have supported her from the very beginning of her career and will continue to do so moving forward,” said a press statement. Nicki has paved the way for so many performers and has solidified her place as one of the most powerful figures in the music industry.”

The statement continues, “Unfortunately the respect we have for Nicki was violated by this post that should never have been written. The post does not reflect how we feel about Nicki. And further does not reflect our company values. We deeply apologize for the hurt, disappointment and confusion that this post has caused. We are committed to doing everything we can to address the situation.”

Sources tell Hip-Hop Wired that at least two people were fired after the incident.

Added BET, “We are also conducting an internal audit to assure these types of posts are not published again. We have apologized to Nicki and her team. The post has been removed and we have taken additional appropriate action. We understand Nicki’s position and look forward to continuing our dialogue with her. Finally, we apologize to all of her fans. This should have never happened.”

Safe bet that Nicki will announce she will indeed be performing at the BET Experience.

Photo: Getty